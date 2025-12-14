Huma Qureshi opens up about her relationship with paparazzi

Huma Qureshi recently shared her opinion about the paparazzi culture and acknowledged both sides of the perspective amid Jaya Bachchan's sharp criticism about them. The Maharani actor also revealed her relationship with the photographers and how celebrities benefit from them.

During a recent interview with India Today, Qureshi said, "I have a very healthy relationship with the paparazzi. I think they are also important. I won't lie, but we use them when we need to promote our films or bring a certain aspect of our lives into the public eye. There have been times when we needed to promote our films, so we invited them to premieres. When we want to be spotted somewhere, we call them. I don't want to put all the blame on them."

She explained that her relationship with paparazzi has evolved over time, and it is important to have mutual respect to communicate boundaries. "Sometimes, when I don't look my best, I tell them not to post my pictures, and they usually respect that," Qureshi said.

However, there's a darker side of the photographers as well, who do not hesitate to ask uncomfortable questions and click photographs from inappropriate angles. "If you want to intrude on my privacy, you will ask questions that I won't find appropriate… There's a limit people should not cross, but we do cross it. As a female actress, I have experienced all of this," she recalled about a past press conference.

After years of being in the industry, she has learned to handle such situations. "Earlier, I used to hesitate because I was scared my answers would trend the next day. Now, I call out inappropriate behaviour," Qureshi said. "Don't misbehave and don't let others misbehave." (Agencies)

Also Read: Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen to become parents soon!