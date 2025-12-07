‘I don’t have any FOMO about missing out on anything’, says Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte says she has absolutely no fear of missing out on anything. Radhika, who has shifted base to London and keeps on traveling back and forth for work, was asked during an exclusive conversation with IANS if she feels that not being permanently based in Mumbai leads to losing out on good work opportunities.

Clarifying that she does not believe this to be true, Radhika told IANS, “If I want to do something, I’ll come there. And if I miss it, I miss it. There’s something else I have here. So, I don’t believe in that.”

She further stressed that she does not have any FOMO of missing out on anything. “I don’t have any FOMO about missing out on anything. I don’t think anything is as big as we think it is, you know.” (IANS)

