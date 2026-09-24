‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’: Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam has opened up about the challenges of creating the much-awaited second season of his popular series "Dhindora."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he revealed that the process involved rewriting several drafts, jokes and storylines as he worked on bringing "Dhindora 2" to the screen. Speaking about the first glimpse, Bhuvan said, "Dhindora is extremely personal to me because these characters have grown with me and the audience over so many years. We've been working on Season 2 for a long time, so finally seeing the first glimpse out there feels special. It's bigger and crazier, but still has everything people love about this world."

He added, "I feel right now it's in a space that resonates with my current maturity level, and it also touches upon topics that I strongly believe in. I hope it resonates with my existing audience as well as the newer audience that's watching."

Rohit Raj, Founder and Producer at BBKV Productions, added, "Taking Dhindora from an independent YouTube series to Netflix has been an incredible journey. We wanted to make Season 2 bigger without losing the madness and familiarity that made the first one special. This glimpse is just the beginning."

Netflix had recently dropped the first glimpse of "Dhindora 2," marking the return of the much-loved world and characters of BB Ki Vines on a bigger canvas. The second season follows the massive success of Dhindora, which first released independently on YouTube in 2021. This time, the franchise makes its move to Netflix, with Titu Mama at the centre of the madness.

Produced by Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj, "Dhindora 2" is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. The show is expected to premiere in 2026. (IANS)

Also Read: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan passes away at 85