‘I love you like you are children of my own’: Shakira expresses love, gratitude towards young dancers from Uganda

Singer-songwriter Shakira has expressed her love and gratitude to the younger dancers from Uganda following their performance together at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show alongside Burna Boy. She took to her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a series of pictures with the kids. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she said that the young dancers taught her the power of unconditional love.

She wrote, "These past few days have been filled with inexplicable love. I took you to the beach for the first time in your lives, and we spent time together every day along with family and friends while we were all in awe watching how you transform every place they go to and touch every person you meet. It was too hard to say goodbye to you because you know how to give and receive love in a way that I have never seen before and that not only made our days brighter but also showed us the miracle that it is when we let our guards down, and open our hearts to do the same".

"You proved to us that we can love each other no matter where we come from, regardless of what we have or lack. And though you are from another continent, live in a different culture, and speak another language, now I love you like you are children of my own and this time with you has made me realize yet again that every child in the world should be treated and loved like our own. Children come to this world through their mothers and fathers, but they are all of our responsibility and belong to all of us. Ivan, Ricky, Joseph, Brighton, Kesha, Jojo, Ciara, and Ketra, thank you for being exactly who you are and teaching us the most valuable lessons about life and our purpose in it. We love you always and forever", she added. (IANS)

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