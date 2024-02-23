‘I warn people, don’t do your stunts’: American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone recalls injury on ‘The Expendables’

American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone is still recovering from the stunts he performed during the shoot of the 2010 action film ‘The Expendables’. The actor revealed that he recently underwent his sixth back surgery due to injuries incurred on the film set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor stated in an episode of his family’s reality show that he never physically recovered after filming the 2010 picture ‘Expendables.’

“There’s something romantic about doing your own stunts,” Stallone shared in the fourth episode of ‘The Family Stallone’ season two. “There’s something very unromantic about after doing your own stunts.”

In the episode, Stallone revealed that his discomfort comes from an event in which he was body-slammed by his co-star, WWE legend Steve Austin, during a fight sequence in the first ‘Expendables’ film.

“I remember one slam, and I could feel one bang,” he said.

“I never recovered from Expendables 1,” Stallone continued. “After that film, it was literally physically never the same. So I warn people, don’t do your stunts.”

Later in the episode, Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin talked about his seventh back surgery, where a doctor revealed that his team would clean a large herniated disc in his back.

“Sly tries to mask the pain, pretend like it didn’t happen,” said Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin. “He doesn’t like people to know he’s had so many surgeries,” she added.

Stallone’s daughter, Sistine, added, “I think my whole childhood he was in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present.”

Flavin shared that she’s “never seen [Stallone] not in good spirits” ahead of an operation. “He has a great attitude,” she said, but “it’s very scary for our family” The episode ended with a successful operation. “I’m hoping this is the one to make him live a more comfortable life,” Flavin said, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

