‘I was a diamond digger’: Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against ‘gold digger’ jibes, calls her self-made and wealthy

Lalit Modi has once again sparked a discussion surrounding his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, which was once a hot topic of conversation in the media.

The businessman has now addressed the allegations that the actress was interested in him for financial benefits.

During his conversation with Humans of Bombay, the former IPL chairman called Sen a successful woman and clarified that she never relied on him for money.

Addressing the rumours, he said, “Sushmita, please understand, is a very beautiful and a very well-to-do lady. I don’t know if anybody knows this, but she has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet. And she has earned it herself, and she has diamond stores. So she’s a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own.”

“Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time and would have been (even today)… But it was just that the distance was too much for us,” Lalit said.

“Her career was in India, and my life was in London. But it was a very special relationship. I have the fondest memories of her. She is still a very dear friend of mine, and I just wish her all the best. She is an amazing lady with what she has done with two girls. Her parents are very special. As a single mother, she has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement when I look at her, how she grows. I wish her all the best,” he added. (Agencies)

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