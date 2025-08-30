‘‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ brough bingeing back’: Anubhav Sinha

Director Anubhav Sinha shared that Netflix informed him that his 2024 crime thriller drama “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” brought back bingeing.

As the mini series completed one year of release, Sinha treated the netizens with a string of behind-the-scenes photos from the drama on his IG. Revealing that “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” was binge-watched by several people, not once but twice.

“Two to three months after the release of IC 814, Netflix told me that The show brought binging back. The highest number of people were those who watched the show in full twice. And almost the same people, but fewer than that, saw it at once,” Sinha wrote. He gave all the credit for the show’s success to the audience, his writing team, and the entire cast.

“All the artists. Especially those who joined in small roles. I am indebted to Pankaj Kapoor, Nasiruddin Shah, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, Aditya Shrivastav. Good job couldn’t be done without the whole team. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded.

Based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, the show saw Vijay Varma as Captain Sharan Dev (pilot-in-command of IC 814), Karan Desai as First Officer Sunil Sachdeva (co-pilot of IC-814), Girish Dhaneja as Flight Engineer Rajendra Nangia, Mohit Shewani as Flight Purser Arun Kapoor, Additi Gupta as Air Hostess Chhaya, Patralekha as Air Hostess Indrani, Naseeruddin Shah as Cabinet Secretary Vinay Kaul, Pankaj Kapur as Vijaybhan Singh (Minister of External Affairs), Arvind Swamy as Foreign Secretary D.R. Sivaramakrishnan, Dia Mirza as Shalini “Sha” Chandra (Editor of India Headlines), Kumud Mishra as Ranjan Mishra (Joint Secretary of R&AW), and Manoj Pahwa as Mukul Mohan (Additional Director of IB), along with several others. Premiered on the streaming giant on August 29, 2024, “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” became the most-watched show on Netflix for the first week of September 2024. (IANS)

Also Read: Kate Winslet’s directorial debut ‘Goodbye June’ gets December release date

Also Watch: