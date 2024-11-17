IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed Chairperson of International Jury

Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed as the Chairperson of the International Jury for this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The filmmaker said he is honored to be a part of it.

Ashutosh stated: "Cinema is constantly evolving with the times, and there's no better place to witness this evolution than at a film festival. The International Film Festival of India stands as a beacon of this transformation, and I am honored to be a part of it."

He further added, "I would like to thank the Festival Director, Mr. Shekhar Kapur, and the IFFI and NFDC team for thinking of me for Chairing this year's International Jury. It is both a privilege and a delight to participate and immerse myself in the world of cinema."

Festival director Shekhar Kapur, who also serves as the President of IFFI, praised Gowariker's appointment, said: "The chairman must have a keen understanding of cinema, and also be able to see diverse points of view."

"Ashutosh's films have successfully exhibited a wide and varied forms of storytelling, and we're grateful that he accepted to be Chairman of the International Jury at IFFI this year."

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, will host the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Gowariker has carved a niche for himself on both national and international platforms. His iconic film "Lagaan" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002 and earned the Screen International Award for Best Non-European Film at the European Film Awards. The film also garnered multiple audience awards at prestigious global festivals, including Locarno, Leeds, NatFilm, Portland, and Bergen. (IANS)

