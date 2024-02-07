Imran Khan on how life changed after disappearing from Bollywood

Imran Khan was considered one of the most promising actors when he made his debut in 2008 with Aamir Khan’s production Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His boy-next-door demeanor and childlike innocence immediately captivated audiences’ hearts. However, apart from a few films like I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly, Khan wasn’t able to achieve success at the box office. Adding to his challenges, he also separated from Avantika Malik in 2019, with whom he also had a daughter. After his last film Katti Batti failed at the box office in 2015, Imran decided to take a break from Bollywood. From 2015 to 2024, Khan hasn’t signed any Bollywood films and currently doesn’t have any plans for when he will choose his next project. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how his life changed after disappearing from Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Imran Khan shared that over the years, especially after taking a sabbatical from Bollywood, his lifestyle has changed dramatically. Imran mentioned that initially, he used to live in a plush Pali Hill bungalow, but now resides in an apartment in Bandra. The actor now believes in a minimalist lifestyle, mentioning that he only has three plates, two coffee mugs, and one frying pan in his kitchen. Khan also stated that he sold his Ferrari and now owns a Volkswagen. The actor recalled how there was a time he couldn’t stand if messages were left unanswered in the chat box, and now there are numerous calls, mails, and messages that remain unattended.

Khan stated that while everyone thinks he left acting because he wasn’t achieving success, he actually took a break initially because he became a new father. He wanted to be the best dad to his daughter, Imara. However, when Katti Batti tanked at the box office, Khan mentioned he really wanted to reflect on the kind of work he wants to do and what actually works in the industry. (Agencies)

Also Read: Filmmaker James Cameron already has ideas for ‘Avatar’ 6 and 7

Also Watch: