Imtiaz Ali sparks debate on patriarchy, says women ‘comfortable’ in burqa, purdah may be ‘victimised in their mind’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has sparked widespread discussion on social media following his recent comments on patriarchy, women’s autonomy, and the practice of wearing the burqa and observing purdah. The director, who is currently receiving praise for his latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, shared his views during a podcast conversation with Samdish Bhatia.

Responding to a question on patriarchy, Ali expressed concern over women who say they are comfortable wearing a burqa or living within the constraints of purdah. He stated that such comfort could be a reflection of a deeply entrenched patriarchal system and social conditioning. According to the filmmaker, when individuals become accustomed to restrictive norms, it may indicate a form of victimisation that has been internalised over time.

Clarifying his position, Ali said his views were not about stopping people from following their beliefs or practices. Instead, he stressed the importance of tolerance, moderation, and open dialogue in society. He lamented what he described as the disappearance of moderate voices, noting that public discourse has become increasingly polarised, making meaningful conversations more difficult.

The comments quickly generated mixed reactions online. While some users supported his critique of patriarchal structures and gender inequality, others argued that women should have the freedom to choose how they dress and express their faith without judgment.

In a separate interview with ABP Live, Ali spoke about his desire to explore Indian mythology in future projects. He revealed that he has long been inspired by mythological narratives and expressed a particular interest in bringing the story of Radha and Krishna to the screen.

Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, continues to attract attention. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the romantic drama explores themes of love, longing, identity, and the enduring emotional connection people share with their homeland. (Agencies)

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