Indian Actress Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
36-year-old Hina Khan, a renowned face in the Indian television industry, revealed the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis on Friday. She assured her fans and supporters that she is doing well and that her treatment had already begun.
"Hello everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," her Instagram post read.
"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love. Love, Hina," the post added.
Hina's fans were taken aback after getting to know about her condition and expressed serious concerns about her well-being and consoled her.
Soon after this announcement, netizens flooded her social media handles with supportive messages in this tough time.
Her friends from the entertainment industry, including Vishal Mishra, Rashmi Desai, and Ankita Lokhande, have wished for her speedy recovery.
“U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing,” Rashami Desai wrote on a social media platform.
Singer Vishal Mishra wrote on his social media post, ''Get well soon Hina. Sending you prayer.''
Sunil Grover wrote, ''You will be fine soon. Wishes and love ❤️.''
Rohan Mehra, her former co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also wrote, “Oh no. Please take care Hina di. Coming to see you asap. ”
Aamir Ali also called Hina “strong” and added, “I’m just a call away if anything anytime.” Shraddha Arya also commented, “We all Hope and Pray that you get out of this difficult phase soon… wishing to see a healthier, happier, stronger and more powerful you on the other side. "