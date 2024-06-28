Indian Actress Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

36-year-old Hina Khan, a renowned face in the Indian television industry, revealed the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis on Friday. She assured her fans and supporters that she is doing well and that her treatment had already begun.

"Hello everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," her Instagram post read.