Indian Filmmaker Soham Shah Sues Netflix Over ‘Squid Game’

Indian filmmaker Soham Shah has sued Netflix for its popular Korean show “Squid Game”. He has accused the streaming giant of copying his 2009 movie “Luck”.

Shah has filed a federal lawsuit against Netflix in New York, alleging that the Korean show is a ‘’blatant rip-off’’ of his Hindi language film.

In the lawsuit, Shah has claimed that there are striking similarities between his movie “Luck” and the Netflix show.

In a suit, Shah said, “The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence.”

The 2009 movie “Luck” tells the story of a “group of desperate, indebted people enticed to take part in a series of competitive games to win large sums of money” who later learn that losing the contests means death.

Shah has also sued “Squid Game” writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, for claiming that he had written his version of the story in 2009, the year when “Luck” was released in theatres worldwide. Shah also claimed that he wrote the story of the movie in or around 2006 and his film came out in the theatres globally in 2009. (Agencies)

