Indian singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing disorder

Will Indian singer Alka Yagnik sing again? The melodious voice behind innumerable hit songs has been missing in action for a while now. While netizens speculated the real reason behind this absence, Alka has for the first time admitted that all is not well.

Alka Yagnik posted a picture of herself and said that she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. It happened to her after she couldn’t hear anything while stepping out of a flight.

Alka wrote, “To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.”

Speaking about the diagnosis, Alka further added, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

Her post went viral soon after it was published. Peers from the industry wished the singer a speedy recovery. Sonu Nigam said, “I knew something was not right.. I’ll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.”

Actress Ila Arun wrote, “So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but then I read, it’s heartbreaking, But with blessings. And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care.”

Poonam Dhillon added, “So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you.”

Alka Yagnik has innumerable hit songs to her credit. She has given us countless romantic numbers including “Udja Kale Kawan”, “Oodhni”, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein”, and many more. (Agencies)

