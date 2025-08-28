India’s first full-length feature film with a real lion announced!

For the very first time in India, a full-length feature film is being made with a real lion. Titled ‘Singha’, the movie is being produced on a grand scale by V. Mathiyalagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment, in collaboration with Thithir Film House Pvt Ltd. Singha, which is being directed by K C Ravi Devan, stars Shrrita Rao in the lead.

For the unaware, director K C Ravithevan, a film institute alumni, was a former assistant director to ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan. Shrrita Rao, who has previously acted in films like ‘Lenin Pandian’ and ‘Kumki 2’ directed by Prabhu Solomon, plays the lead role in this film.

Being created as a pan-India film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ‘Singha’ is the 14th film being produced by V. Mathiyalagan. The veteran producer is best known for having bankrolled films such as ‘Appa’, ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’, ‘Maha’, ‘Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna’ and ‘Saamaniyan’.

Speaking about the film, director K C Ravithevan said: “We are making this challenging film by strictly following all required protocols and guidelines. When we approached a few leading actresses for the role, although they liked the story, they hesitated to act alongside a real lion. But Shrrita Rao stepped up bravely and has been giving an excellent performance.” (IANS)

Also Read: Online Gaming Act: GameKraft refrains from challenging government on real-money gaming ban

Also Watch: