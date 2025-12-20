Inside Alia Bhatt’s intimate Christmas bash with family

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has officially kick-started her Christmas festivities, starting off with an intimate yet glittering celebration with her family.

The actor’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared pictures from the family’s annual Christmas gathering, capturing cute decorations, bright lights, a furry friend, and, of course, a Christmas tree decked up for the occasion.

Shaheen also shared pictures from the celebrations, showing her posing with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress, which she paired with a pair of stockings and heels. The actress tied her hair in a half-up style and wore minimal makeup.

“’Tis the season, etc etc,” Shaheen wrote in the caption, to which Soni Razdan responded with, “This season is a special one!” Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, hosted the Christmas bash for the family, which was attended by many others, including Rima Jain and Alekha Advani Jain.

Regulars at family gatherings like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor were absent from the pictures.

The ‘Alpha’ star hosted the party days after she offered glimpses from what appeared to be the “griha pravesh” or house-warming ceremony of her new home. (ANI)

Also Read: Pete Davidson is a dad! The SNL alum welcomes first child with Elsie Hewitt