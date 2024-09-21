International Emmy Awards 2024:  ‘The Night Manager’ grabs a nod in Best Drama Series category

“The Night Manager” featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala has received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards 2024. This is the only Indian project to get a nod at the International Emmys this year. This is the Indian edition of the popular show, “The Night Manager”. “The Night Manager” is the only Indian project to get a nomination at the awards across 14 categories. The nominations final list was announced in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the series is adapted from John le Carré’s novel. The novel was first adapted as a British show by the same name and starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

In the Best Drama Series, “The Night Manager will compete with the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), The Newsreader - Season 2 from Australia and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 from Argentina in the category.

On the recognition, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor said that he is “ecstatic” over the nomination. Anil said, “It’s just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an International Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted. It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie.”

“This validation from the Emmys, in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays. I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what’s to come,” the actor added.

The International Emmys will be held in New York on November 25. Indian comedian Vir Das has been roped in to host the night. He won an Emmy last year for his stand-up special Landing.

Nominees for International Emmys come from different countries such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia, France, Japan, Germany and many others. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘The Night Manager: Part 2': Chase to find mole in weapon empire gets serious

Also Watch: