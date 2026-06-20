International Yoga Day: A look at Bollywood celebrities who practise yoga for holistic well-being

Ahead of International Yoga Day, take a look at the Hindi film celebrities who are also shifting from intense gym workouts to mindful movements and meditation mornings. Read on to know more.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day brings our collective focus back on holistic healthcare, mental well-being, and stress management. However long before Yoga landed in trending reels, it existed as a profound physical, mental, and spiritual discipline in ancient India. And till date, continues to rejuvenate bodies and spirits around the world. Many Hindi film celebrities are also shifting from intense gym workouts to breath work, oxygenating stretches, mindful movements and meditation mornings.

Rekha

Much before actors like Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu brought out Yoga DVDs, it was Rekha who, in the late seventies, mainstreamed Yoga as a fitness regime of choice. Under the guidance of her guru Rama Bans, she began practicing Yoga and achieved a sensational transformation that is now the stuff of film lore. In the early eighties, she also launched her ‘Mind and Body Temple’ audio series to guide new learners.

Malaika Arora

At 52, Malaika Arora radiates energy, power and joy. She is passionately devoted to Yoga and often shares moments from her daily regimen with insights about different asanas. Though she mixes up her fitness practice with strength training, cardio workouts, pilates, dynamic movement and more, she turns to meditation and Yoga to ground herself. In 2018, she also co-founded Diva Yoga, a chain specializing in women-centric fitness, offering over 25 forms of yoga, pilates, and functional training.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2008, Kareena Kapoor Khan relied on an intensive Power Yoga routine and a tailored diet to achieve a size-zero look for the action thriller Tashan. Since then, she has allowed her body to gain and lose weight naturally through two pregnancies and, at 45, continues to pursue holistic well-being rather than drastic weight loss. With a fitness regimen that includes power yoga, pilates, and heart-rate-based strength training, she continues to balance a demanding career with motherhood.

Milind Soman

At 60, Milind Soman is the truly Made in India fitness icon. From a male supermodel, music video star, television and film actor, he has evolved into an ultra-endurance athlete and a passionate advocate of Yoga. His wife, Ankita Konwar, is a certified Yoga instructor and together the two shatter stereotypes about age and demonstrate how to achieve sustainable, lifelong fitness. He has also launched his own yoga line, Deivee, featuring mats made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials.

Amitabh Bachchan

At 81, Amitabh Bachchan belies his age with a busy routine brimming with work opportunities. His straight posture, agile walk and commendable fitness are the result of lifelong discipline. In Coolie (1983), he stunned viewers with a perfect lotus asana and a ‘shirshasana’. Even today, no matter how busy he is, Bachchan makes time for restorative breathwork, pranayama and

Yoga stretches

A vocal advocate for the Ministry of Ayush, he regularly emphasizes that the ancient practice builds a strong body and mind. (Agencies)

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