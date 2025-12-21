Is Kendall Jenner Dating Ben Gorham?

Kendall Jenner has once again sparked rumours about her dating life, and this time with Swedish entrepreneur Ben Gorham. The supermodel has been spotted with the Byredo founder several times, and fans have flooded social media with speculation.

Reportedly, the duo was first spotted in September 2025, and initially, fans felt their meeting could be work-related. However, with repeated sightings, the narrative among the netizens shifted. In the last couple of months, Jenner and Gorham have been spending time together in Los Angeles, including bookstore visits, coffee runs, shopping, and meals. The latest outing was at a cafe, and the couple was seen coordinated in black-and-white outfits. Neither of them has publicly commented on the rumours. The 29-year-old reality TV star has previously been linked to multiple celebrities, including NBA stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, music icons Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, and Bad Bunny. (Agencies)

