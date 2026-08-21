‘It Disturbed Me Deeply’: Anupam Kher Shares ‘Gen Z of Bharat’ Song After Ladakh Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to a video from Ladakh that he said left him deeply disturbed.

The 'Special 26' actor recalled watching a video of a woman who identified herself as Gen Z and, according to him, spoke disrespectfully to Army personnel. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Anupam said the incident prompted him to share a song from his film "Tanvi The Great," which he revealed has been receiving appreciation from defence personnel and Army officers. The 71-year-old actor said he had been receiving the song as a forward from several defense personnel and Army officers, accompanied by the message, "A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat." Kher further explained that after watching the Ladakh video, he felt compelled to share the song with a different perspective on what being Gen Z can represent.

"May the Indian Army be victorious! I have been receiving this video as a forward of the song from our film #TanviTheGreat from so many defence personnel and Army officers, with the message: "A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat." (IANS)

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