It should not happen: Varun Badola on delayed payments in the television industry

Actor Varun Badola has shared his views on the delayed payments in the television industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Saiyaara’ actor expressed his disappointment with the practice, saying that it is important that people get their payments on time.

He was asked, “Another issue often discussed in television is delayed payments. What are your thoughts on that?”

Reacting to this, Varun said, “What can I say? Payments should always be made on time. It is as simple as that. If something is wrong, it should not happen.”

When asked what steps should be taken to address the issue, he added, “If it had to happen, it would have already happened by now.”

During the interaction, Varun also opened up about the long working hours in the television industry.

Speaking on the matter, he shared, “There is not much to say. Of course, it should not happen. But since it continues to happen repeatedly, I think it is time people seriously reflect on it. Changes are necessary.”

Varun was further questioned, “Since you started working in the television industry, what changes have you observed? Earlier, there was a certain craze for actors, but now it seems to be fading. What is your perspective on this shift?”

Varun responded to this by saying that he has never personally felt that kind of craze.

“Even if it existed, I never experienced it that way. However, it is true that the workload has increased significantly.”

He added that there is a lack of discipline at times.

“I believe we can produce better work in a shorter duration without putting pressure on people’s health, while still maintaining quality. It is not difficult to achieve, but for some reason, we are not making that effort. Many things have changed, and satisfaction has almost disappeared. As far as popularity is concerned, I am not sure. The workload today is immense, but there will always be superstars”, concluded Varun. (IANS)

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