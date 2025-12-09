It's a lot of market share, we'll have to see what happens: Trump on proposed Netflix-Warner Bros. deal

US President Donald Trump addressed the proposed Netflix acquisition of Warner Bros., praising Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos alongside Greg Peters, and noted that Netflix will have "a lot of market share, so we'll have to see what happens."

"Well, that's gotta go through a process, and we'll see what happens," he said, as quoted by The White House.

President Trump further said, "Netflix is a great company. They've done a phenomenal job. Ted is a fantastic man. I have a lot of respect for him. But it's a lot of market share, so we'll have to see what happens."

The remarks come amid growing attention to the potential merger. Netflix has emerged victorious in the bidding war for Warner Bros. and HBO, securing a deal that could merge one of the world's leading streaming platforms with one of the largest traditional film and television studios.

The deal has a total enterprise value (including debt) of approximately USD 82.7 billion, with an equity value of USD 72 billion, the companies said, as per Variety.

The announcement of Netflix's deal to buy the Warner Bros. streaming and studios business came after a weeks-long bidding war that pitted the streaming giant against David Ellison's Paramount Skydance and Comcast. (ANI)

