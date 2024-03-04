 Jack Black says ‘Kung Fu Panda’ is ‘my happy place’ as he preps for fourth edition

Actor Jack Black, who is returning to his role as Po in the new chapter of action-comedy 'Kung Fu Panda 4', has talked about the franchise tagging it as his "happy place".

The franchise revolves around the endearing panda, Po, voiced by Black, who talks about lessons of self-discovery, overcoming fear and the power of teamwork. The fourth instalment, the narrative takes a turn, guiding Po on an internal journey of growth and change.

Talking about playing Po again, Black said: "Returning to play Po feels like reconnecting with an old friend who's still as awesome and goofy as ever. Po's journey this time around as the Spiritual Leader adds a whole new layer to his personality."

"He has a new depth to him, like this whole 'wise and all-knowing' thing, but, at the same time, part of him wonders, 'Can I really do this? Am I wise enough to step into these shoes? Can you be the wisest dude in the room and still crack a joke?' Po thinks so. And he's out there trying, and that's what makes Po so awesome," he added.

Black said that the "most rewarding part" is seeing his character Po evolve emotionally. (IANS)

