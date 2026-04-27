Jackie Chan speaks about getting hurt by Bruce Lee during fight sequence

Actor Jackie Chan once shared an interesting anecdote about his experience of working with Bruce Lee.

An old video of Jackie Chan has resurfaced on the Internet, in which he can be seen narrating a story of him sharing the screen with the legendary actor, and how the fight sequence left him hurt but allowed him to make more money as a stunt guy.

He said, “When you say, ‘action’, Bruce Lee used to forget who he was. Then I was behind the camera waiting for my timing. Waiting, waiting, waiting, because for one shot, it’s not like it happens today with multiple cuts. It was shot in long takes. One hit, then I just saw all the stars because he really hit me. Boom, then I lied down, I never moved. Even though I was very hurt. Then I lie down, see Bruce Lee. then he just, then looked, turn around. As the director announced the cut, he just threw the stick, run to me”.

“He said, ‘Oh, Jack, sorry, sorry’. After he grabbed me, I said, ‘Oh, it hurts because when a stunt guy get hurt, you get more money. Then I, the same day, they did overtime, they needed another set of stunt guys to do it, then he said, ‘Okay, Jackie, you stay. I think at that time, he would do it on purpose, to let me make more money. In one day, I earned $250. That’s what, a lot in those days. It was quite amazing”, he added. (IANS)

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