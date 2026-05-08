Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary

Actor Jackie Shroff, on the 7th of May remembered the legendary Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary.

Taking to his social media account, the actor paid tribute to the legendary poet, philosopher, composer, and Nobel laureate, whose literary and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations.

In the story shared by Jackie, he posted a black-and-white portrait of Rabindranath Tagore. Alongside the picture, the tribute read “Rabindranath Tagore Ji Jayanti (7 May 1861 – 7 Aug 1941)”.

The background music used in the story appears to be “Esho Shyamolo Sundoro,” one of Tagore’s celebrated Rabindra Sangeet compositions based on the the beauty of Lord Krishna’s dusky complexion. (IANS)

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