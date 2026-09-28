Jackie Shroff Remembers Yash Chopra on His 94th Birth Anniversary

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered late filmmaker Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary and paid tribute to the celebrated director.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Karma' actor shared a heartfelt note remembering the filmmaker and wrote, "Remembering Yash Chopra ji on his birth anniversary. Always in our hearts." The note was accompanied by pictures of Yash Chopra. Jackie also added a soulful Krishna flute track to the post, creating a poignant tribute to the late filmmaker.

Jackie Shroff had starred in the 1993 film 'Aaina', which was produced by Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj Films also remembered Yash Chopra on his 94th birth anniversary. Sharing a tribute, the production house wrote, "For the stories that made us believe in love, the moments that stayed with us, and a legacy that continues to live on. Remembering #YashChopra on his 94th birth anniversary." Yash Chopra's birth anniversary is observed on September 27, marking the birth of one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hindi cinema. (IANS)

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