Jackky Bhagnani on National Youth Day: Power to change, lead has always belonged to youth

On the occasion of National Youth Day on Monday, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani says that the power to change, question, and lead has always belonged to the youth. Jackky took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from his 2014 romance political film “Youngistaan”. In the scene, he is seen talking about the “young” Hindustan.

“This wasn’t just a dialogue in Youngistaan; these were my beliefs then, and they remain till today. Because the power to change, question, and lead has always belonged to the youth. Let’s together take an oath to inspire the younger generation, to dream bigger, and shape a better tomorrow. Happy #NationalYouthDay,” he wrote in the caption. (IANS)

