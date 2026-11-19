For over six decades, James Bond has remained one of cinema's most iconic spies, evolving with changing times while retaining his signature charm, action and intrigue. Since making his debut in 1962, seven actors have been associated with the iconic 007 role, each bringing a distinct personality to the character.

Sean Connery became the first cinematic Bond with Dr. No in 1962, establishing the character's trademark sophistication, wit and ruthlessness. He appeared in six official films before returning for Never Say Never Again in 1983.

Australian actor George Lazenby took over in 1969 with On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Though his only appearance as Bond, the film presented a more emotional and vulnerable side of the spy. Roger Moore played Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, introducing a lighter and more humorous approach through popular films such as The Spy Who Loved Me and Octopussy.

Timothy Dalton brought a darker and more serious interpretation in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), drawing closer to the character portrayed in Ian Fleming's novels.

Pierce Brosnan revived the franchise in 1995 with GoldenEye, combining charm, humour and action across four films until 2002.

Daniel Craig transformed the character with Casino Royale in 2006, portraying a more gritty and emotionally complex Bond. His five-film tenure concluded with No Time to Die in 2021. His era helped the franchise cross USD 7.8 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Deadline.

The franchise is now entering a new phase following Amazon MGM Studios taking full creative control in 2025. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are leading the next chapter, while Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next actor to portray 007.

The upcoming film is expected to release in 2028 at the earliest, according to Deadline. Its title and supporting cast have not yet been announced. (ANI)

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