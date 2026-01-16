James Cameron says Michelle Yeoh will appear in future ‘Avatar’ films ‘if we make 4’

Filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed that Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will “definitely” appear in future Avatar films, provided the franchise moves forward beyond its third instalment, according to People.

During the promotions for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, Cameron said Yeoh is set to appear in ‘Avatar 4’, and potentially ‘Avatar 5’, if the films are greenlit.

“Michelle is definitely going to be in 4, if we make 4,” Cameron said, while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s future. “The movie industry is depressed right now. ‘Avatar 3’ cost a lot of money. We have to do well in order to continue.” Cameron added that if the fourth film proceeds, the fourth and fifth instalments would be shot back-to-back, similar to Avatar: The Way of Water and Fire and Ash, and would unfold as “one big story.”

The director also revealed that Yeoh will portray a Na’vi performance-capture character named Paktuelat, marking her long-awaited on-screen debut in the Avatar universe, according to People.

Yeoh has been associated with the franchise since 2019, when the official Avatar X account announced her casting as Dr. Karina Mogue. In 2021, producer Jon Landau shared a photo of Yeoh on set during the filming of Avatar 3. However, Cameron later clarified that she would not appear in the third film.

“That got a little bit misreported,” Cameron told Entertainment Weekly in 2024. “She will be coming in soon to do her part, which is an interesting, fun character.” (ANI)

