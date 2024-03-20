Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor turn showstoppers for KALKI Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

KALKI’s most special and coveted couture collection of the year, budded, then blossomed and bloomed beautifully, unfurling its petals, and taking wings, leading to soaring heights at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Everyone was left awestruck and dazzled by the immense beauty exuded at the show!

The marriage of craftsmanship and creativity led to the birth of INARA. It’s an ode to the infinite charm of cherry blossoms, dignity, and luxury combined with elegance, hence heralding the soul-crushing spirit of spring and summer!

Offering a lavish and varied collection of intricacy and design, the collection offers a choice to suit all desires and passions. The color palette of the collection paints a picture of serene beauty and opulence. Deep burgundy, blossom peach, lavender, shades of aqua blue, lime sorbet green, and the evergreen classic bridal lehengas in tones of pinks and reds infuse them with a sense of enchantment and sophistication. Be it the gorgeous bridal ensembles any bride would aspire for to any fusion or global attire, they have it all!

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for KALKI, beautifully showcasing their labour of love in her stunning outfit. She shares her experience, saying, “I’m absolutely loving my first time with KALKI! The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is such an honour, and I’m grateful for this unforgettable experience. It’s a whirlwind of emotions with its vibrant colours that are sure to steal hearts.”

Janhvi’s outfit presents KALKI’s ravishing Fish Cut Lehenga with handcrafted intricate details.

Aditya Roy Kapoor charmed the audience in his true style, walking the ramp with Janhvi. Aditya, being KALKI’s first-ever male showstopper, says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be KALKI’s first-ever male showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week.” His long jacket ensemble was breathtaking with a celestial shine, a masterpiece of style and craftsmanship. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘You can’t write real people, you have to find them, their stories’: Director Reema Kagti

Also Watch: