Janhvi Kapoor shuts down drama around comparisons with Deepika

Param Sundari” is the next big Bollywood release. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra, it is a romantic comedy drama directed by Tushar Jalota. The story is about a girl from South falling in love with a boy from North. The trailer and the songs have got good reception from the audience. However, of late, there were comparisons with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Chennai Express”. In 2013 release, Deepika Padukone played the role of a Tamilian who falls in loved with man named Rahul Mithaiwala played from Shah Rukh Khan. Thus the comparison. But in a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor has clarified on the comparison and stated how her character is different from that of Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.

In a chat with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor shared that her character in movie “Param Sundari” is from Kerala and is half-Malayali and half-Tamilian. She added that people from the South should not be grouped together. She was quoted saying “It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. “2 States” was similar, but it came after “Chennai Express”, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. The point is people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, “Chennai Express” was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors.”

Even Sidharth Malhotra spoke about the comparisons and mentioned that he takes it as a compliment. He said that the “Chennai Express” released 10 years ago and “Param Sundari” is much different than Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s movie. Param Sundari is set to hit the theatres this Friday, i.e., on August 29. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is after a few action dramas, Sidharth Malhotra is returning to romance genre with “Param Sundari”. (Agencies)

