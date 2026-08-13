Jenna Ortega’s latest appearance sparks concern; fans call her ‘Ariana Grande 2.0’

Jenna Ortega, who gained glo bal recognition through her acclaimed Netflix series Wednesday, recently found herself at the centre of an intense online discussion after fans expressed concern over her latest interview appearance. While appearing in Esquire’s How I Got Here series, the actress drew viewers’ attention because of her extremely thin appearance. As the debate gained more eyeballs online, many are wondering what prompted the noticeable transformation and whether the actress is doing well.

During the interview on Esquire’s How I Got Here series, Jenna Ortega recalled her early years in the industry and admitted that she did not always prioritise her own well-being while working. The Wednesday star further revealed that she could go entire days without asking for food or water because she did not want to worry anyone around her.

She said, “I really had it going for me as a child because I can’t think of one mistake I made. Is that a terrible thing to say? I feel like I make mistakes now all the time, but as a child, I was so grateful and so excited to be there that my game face was on.” Ortega continued, admitting, “Maybe that was my mistake; I was not actually looking after myself,” the actress shared.

As soon as the interview aired, several viewers and Ortega’s well-wishers took to social media and left concerning comments on the actress’s latest appearance, with some questioning whether she was okay. One user wrote, “What happened to her? Does anyone care about her health?”

Another user claimed, “Hollywood is sick! I feel like through celebrities, they want us to feel like we have to lose weight as well. It’s sickening. I’m so worried about all the young girls looking up to these people... we need to stop worshipping them.” One user commented, “Jesus Christ, get this girl to eat something. She’s Ariana Grande 2.0.” One user defended the actress and wrote, “The way y’all obsess over this woman’s appearance instead of acknowledging her talent is insane. She’s beautiful, insanely talented, and one of the greatest actresses of all time in any generation. Let her breathe.” Another user left a comment, “Damn, somebody looks a little different.” (Agencies)

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