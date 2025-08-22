Jennifer Lopez has ‘come a long way’ over the past year since her divorce from Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez seems to be focusing on her work and personal happiness a year after her split from Ben Affleck.

The actor-singer, who turned 56 in July, has been keeping busy with concerts, films, and new projects.

Over the summer, Lopez went on her “Up All Night Tour” across the globe.

A source told PEOPLE that she has been “having the time of her life” while performing for fans. The source added, “She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Lopez, who is mother to 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, is also preparing for the release of her new movie musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’

The film was shot last year in New York when, according to the source, she and Affleck were “going through a difficult time.” The insider shared that Lopez has “come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”

Lopez and Affleck officially finalised their divorce in January 2025 after listing April 26, 2024, as their separation date.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has remained active after a personal setback. In the weeks after her divorce filing, she made a public appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote ‘Unstoppable,’ a wrestling biopic she starred in and Affleck produced. Her next big screen release, Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon, also stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz. The film is set to release on October 10, 2025. (ANI)

