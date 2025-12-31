Jennifer Lopez is single one year after finalizing divorce with Ben Affleck

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from actor Ben Affleck, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez seems to have no interest in dating, instead focusing on her work and family for the time being.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez, 56, is keeping her life simple right now. According to the source, her main priorities are her career and her children. Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her former husband Marc Anthony. The source mentioned that she looks happy and at peace. “It’s all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content,” the source said. According to PEOPLE, Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck earlier this year. She had filed for divorce in August 2024, nearly two years after their second wedding ceremony. The couple first had a private wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia with family and friends. Lopez and Affleck had initially been engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up. They reunited years later in 2021, which led to their marriage. Soon after the split, Lopez spoke to a leading magazine about her life, sharing that she was looking forward to being single and spending time with herself. She mentioned she wasn’t interested in starting a new relationship and wanted to enjoy her freedom. “Now I’m excited. When you say you’re just going to be on your own... Yes, I’m not looking for anybody. After everything I’ve been through over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I do when it’s just me flying on my own? What if I’m just free?” she said. (ANI)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite for Christmas with children amid bitter years-long feud