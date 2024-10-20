‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala breaks silence on plagiarism

Alia Bhatt’s latest offering Jigra has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, after Divya Khossla Kumar’s viral posts, the film has been accused of box office manipulation. Some even claim that the film is a copy of Divya’s 2024 film “Savi”.

Jigra director Vasan Bala is breaking his silence on the matter. He has come forward to deny all such allegations and clear the air once and for all. The filmmaker has extended an open invitation to sceptics, urging them to investigate to uncover the facts. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Vasan said, “Savi (2024), came out when we were editing the film. It is already out there. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome.” Coming to the film’s lukewarm performance at the BO, Vasan accepted that he is finding it hard to deal with the situation. He also feels that he disappointed Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, who backed the film as producers.

When questioned about Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam’s claims of unprofessional behaviour by Jigra’s casting team, Vasan replied, “I don’t remember seeing his face or audition. He was never told that he was shortlisted. I think they checked his availability. It is normal procedure to call and ask for availability. He probably assumed he got the part. But I am sure there is always a better way of dealing with things. If he has felt bad, then I apologise because these things happen. And also, you want to be a part of something, so I do not blame him. It is easy to be bitter, and there are enough right reasons to be bitter about as well.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Manipur Actor Claims 'Unprofessional' Behavior from Jigra Makers Amid Controversy