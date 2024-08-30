Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s "Joker: Folie à Deux" to Release Early in India, Hits Theatres on October 2 Ahead of Worldwide Premiere

Todd Phillips is returning with the next chapter of his much-loved film Joker, and fans can’t wait to see what the director has in store for the audience. Before the big release of “Joker: Folie à Deux”, here’s some good news for the Indian fans.

Warner Bros. India announced that the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will be released in Indian cinema, two days before the film’s originally scheduled worldwide release.

The highly anticipated sequel will be released in Indian cinemas on October 2, the day of Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday. This strategic move will help the movie’s box office performance in the country. The movie will be hitting theatres worldwide on October 4.

Sharing two instance posters of Phoenix and Gaga, Warner Bros. India wrote in the post, “The most anticipated sequel is coming earlier than expected! ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ releases in cinemas in India 2 days earlier, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.’’

In the movie, Phoenix will reprise the role of a troubled comedian Arthur Fleck. Set two years after the 2019 movie, the new sequel film is set two years after the events of the first film and will pick up the story where Phoenix’s unhinged character Arthur is admitted as a patient at Arkham State Hospital. The new addition to the movie is Lady Gaga, who will play Harleen “Leen” Quinzel/Harley Quinn, a musical therapist.

The upcoming movie will also feature actors Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. Apart from directing, Phillips has co-written the script with Scott Silver and produced the film with Bradley Cooper.

The original 2019 movie was a huge success, earning $ 1.08 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie received two Oscars for Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Guðnadóttir) out of 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Award. (Agencies)

