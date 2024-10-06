Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker 2’ fails to create wave at box office

Seems like Todd Phillips’s sequel “Joker: Folie a Deux” is not going to have a historic feat like the first part of the movie that was released in 2019.

The movie starring Joaquin Phonix and Lady Gaga was released in the worldwide theatres on Saturday. As of now, the movie has earned $ 7 million in box office previews. The 2019 movie earned $13.3 million in the previews.

As per THR, the Warner Bros. movie can earn up to $50 million to $65 million in the opening weekend. These numbers are far less when compared to the original movie, that earned $96.2 million in the opening weekend.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” might not achieve a historic feat at the box office. For this, we’ll have to wait and see. However, as per the early assumptions, the box office run of “Joker 2” seems challenging.

After the first part, the expectations from the movie were on cloud nine. Unfortunately, the second film failed to impress the audience with its story. However, Joaquin and Gaga’s performance has been hailed.

Upon its release in 2019, Joker crossed $1 billion mark worldwide, becoming the first R-rated film in history to do so.

Released on Oct 2, the movie which had a decent start at the box office had seen a major dip in the numbers. So far, the movie has only Rs 7.75 crore (Rs 77.7 million) at the box office.

On October 4, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore (Rs 13.5 million) and Rs 1.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie brings back Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. In this film, he also has a love interest Lee or Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). The movie also stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, Catherine Keener and more. (Agencies)

