John Abraham looks unrecognizable as he sports a new clean-shaven look

John Abraham looks unrecognisable in the latest photos that are doing the rounds of the internet. After years of sporting a beard, John has debuted a clean-shaven look, resulting in a dramatic, almost unrecognisable transformation.

Social media erupted with some mentioning they struggled to recognize him, sparking speculation about his health, and some came forward to defend the actor.

Several pictures of John posing with his team have surfaced on social media and grabbed eyeballs, all thanks to his new look.

John’s freshly shaved look has taken many fans by surprise. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, John is seen flashing a smile at the camera as he poses with his tea. His clean-shaven face highlights his features well, including salt-and-pepper hair. The actor is seen clasping hands with his team members.

The photo has resulted in multiple reactions online. Some called it a ‘complete transformation’ while others tried to find out why he had changed his look.

“Ye kya ho gaya john ko (What happened to John?),” one wrote. Another fan seems to like the old look more and demanded, “Grow that beard back!” One commented, “He looks ill”, while another asked, “Is it a real picture?”

“It seems like he’s lost weight and with that weight loss, his face looks gaunt and his wrinkles more visible,” one fan pointed out.

There were some fans who defended the actor. “Face-wise, he is looking how he is supposed to look at his age,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Leave him alone, guys. He is 54. People change at this age. Stop judging. Love you, John Abraham.” (Agencies)

