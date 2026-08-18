Johnny Depp in Talks to Return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Johnny Depp may return to the big screen as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that work on the long-awaited sixth film is progressing, and the team is currently working on the script of the film.

At Disney's D23 event, Bruckheimer also revealed that the team has been in contact with Depp about a possible return. "We're talking with Johnny [Depp], we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done," he told Deadline.

While the actor's return has not been confirmed yet, the hint was enough to spark excitement among fans.

Depp last appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017. The film was the fifth installment in the series.

Additionally, Margot Robbie has previously been linked to a separate version of the project. Reports have suggested that her character could play a major role in the next chapter.

Bruckheimer has previously teased the possibility of Robbie's involvement. When asked whether speculation surrounding Robbie and Sparrow's son was heading in the right direction, the producer responded, "They're close on part of it."

He later added, "I think you're going up the right road."

The sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie has gone through several stages of development, with different writers and concepts being considered over the years, including franchise veteran Ted Elliott, who has been involved with the screenplay.

Bruckheimer previously revealed, "We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one…[Elliott] worked on it, and we've brought someone else in to fill in the blanks," he told TheWrap. (Agencies)

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