Joke on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in ‘The Fall Guy’ causes social media stir

A dialogue in “The Fall Guy” has started a social media chatter as fans call it “distasteful” among other things. Directed by David Leitch, the action-comedy film stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in leading roles. The scene in question features Hannah Waddingham’s character, Gail Meyer who makes a reference to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s turbulent relationship. In the scene, Waddingham, who plays an executive producer in the movie, reportedly walks into a trailer while looking dishevelled and tells director Jody Moreno (Blunt), “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.” Some fans sided with Amber and some with Johnny, but almost all agreed that the joke was unnecessary and pointless.

One user wrote on X, “The Fall Guy’ made a distasteful “joke” about the domestic abuse amber suffered at the hands of johnny. it’s 2024, why are we writing these kinds of lines into movies? nasty work.” Another social media user wrote that the film “allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were much in love at one point, ended their relationship 15 months after they got married in 2015.

The split however gained attention and became global news when Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed where she wrote about domestic abuse and detailed how she was in a bad relationship. She didn’t mention Johnny Depp’s name in the article.

This led to a court battle between the two, which was also broadcast live and included both actors making bombshell allegations against each other. The court ruled in Johnny Depp’s favour on all three claims that he was defamed by Amber Heard’s op-ed and he was awarded millions in damages. This led to a countersuit against Johnny Depp, in which she won of three defamation claims and was awarded $2 million in damages. As for “The Fall Guy”, the film will hit theatres on May 3. (Agencies)

