Justin Bieber gatecrashes Indian wedding in LA, bride’s smile says it all

What a surprise! Pop star Justin Bieber made an Indian fan’s wedding truly memorable by gatecrashing it, a moment the bride will cherish for a lifetime. While many Bieber fans may dream of such a thing happening, it’s a once-in-a-billion chance. But this incident actually happened. The heartwarming moment took place in Los Angeles when the ‘’Baby’’ singer surprised the bride with an unexpected appearance.

In a video shared by a fan club, Bieber can be seen walking into the venue, giving a thumbs-up. Sharing the clip, they captioned it: “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.”

Along with the video, two photos showed the singer posing with the bride, who was dressed in traditional attire. She wore a beautiful dark green saree with golden embroidery, accessorised with gold jewellery and bangles. Another picture showed Bieber posing with other guests. The singer kept it casual in a white T-shirt, a blue jacket, and loose jeans.

The moment has been receiving a lot of love online and has gone crazy viral. One user wrote,’’ Look at the joy! Blessings to the beautiful bride.’’ (Agencies)

