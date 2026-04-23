Justin Bieber Shares Rare Peek into Coachella Weekend 2 with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber took fans behind the scenes of his Coachella 2026 set, as he posted a series of personal moments from the stage and backstage.

The singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures, to give fans a glimpse into the special memories from the two-weekend music festival held in Indio, California, from April 10 to 12 and again from April 17 to 19.

One of the photos showed Justin sharing an adorable moment with his wife Hailey Bieber backstage. In the picture, the couple was seen hugging outdoors at night. Justin leaned in with puckered lips while Hailey gently held his face with both hands. Another photo showed a fun side of the singer backstage. Justin also shared pictures from his performance, including surprise guests who joined him on stage.

Singer SZA appeared during weekend two and performed “Snooze” with Justin on the Main Stage on April 18.

Billie Eilish also joined him that weekend. Justin posted a picture of Billie dropping to her knees in excitement while smiling at him on stage. Later, Billie shared a selfie and wrote, “Can’t stop crying.” The two performed Justin’s 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Justin’s post also included clips of him spending time with friends, playing guitar, riding a mini bike around an Indio neighborhood, and relaxing backstage.

The singer also shared more moments with Hailey, whom he married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Their son was also present at the festival this year and got to watch his father perform live. Justin even gave him a shoutout during the song “Everything Hallelujah.” (ANI)

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