‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in legal trouble for hurting Hindu sentiments

Kalki 2898 AD” has landed in legal trouble. Nag Ashwin’s movie which is doing wonders at the box office worldwide has found itself in controversy. The movie starring superstar Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, is inspired by Hindu mythology and revolves around Ashwatthama, a prominent figure in the Hindu epic Mahabharat.

Former Congress leader Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam has called out the makers and actors of the movie for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The legal notice has been sent to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who played Ashwattham a Hindu diet, Prabhas along with others. In the notice, they mentioned how the movie has changed the basic concept of Lord Kalki. According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki is the 10th avatar of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

“Your Movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures and for the said reasons, the portrayal and depiction of the story of Lord Kalki is wholly inaccurate and also blatantly disrespectful to these sacred texts, which are central to the religious beliefs and practices of a vast number of devotees, numbering in the hundreds of crores,” the notice said.

The notice has been sent by a Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Pramod. According to the news agency ANI, the complainant has tampered with the values of Sanatana Dharma.

He said, “India is a land of emotions, faith, and devotion. The values of Sanatana Dharma should not be tampered with. The scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered. Lord Kalki Narayan is at the centre of our faith. He is considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Much is written about the incarnation of Kalki in the Puranas, and based on this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham on February 19.”

“This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response. Playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers. Saints are portrayed as demons. Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith,” Krishnam added. (Agencies)

