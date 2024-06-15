Kalki 2898 AD Shatters Box Office Records Amid Plagiarism Controversy with South Korean Artist Sung Choi

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has been creating quite a buzz online. The film’s trailer dropped a few days back and was loved by one and all. It has amassed earnings all that whopping advance sales in North America. The film is also in the news on charges of plagiarism. A South Korean artist has accused the makers of plagiarism.

Netizens have been spotting multiple similarities between the Kalki 2898 AD and other Hollywood titles including “Dune”, “Star Wars” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

Now, South Korean artist Sung Choi, who has collaborated with Marvel Studios, Warner Brothers, Netflix Animation, and Disney, has accused the makers of plagiarism. He has even shared evidence to prove his point which in turn has raised eyebrows on social media.

Sung Choi took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison between a frame from Kalki 2898 AD and his work published 10 years ago.

The artist captioned the post, “Unauthorized use of the artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment. @Kalki2898AD @VyjayanthiFilms #kalki2898ad.”

Since then, several fans have come out in support of Choi’s work and called out the makers for copying the artist’s work.

While some are bashing the film for plagiarism, others have reasoned that Nag Ashwin, the director of the film, might be unaware of his VFX team’s actions. Interestingly, the artist has since then deleted the post from his Instagram page.

Amid the controversy over plagiarism, the film has surpassed RRR’s record as the fastest Indian film to cross the US $1 million pre-sales mark in North America.

Breaking the advance booking circuit, the film has already sold 32,000 tickets in over 450 locations, racking up around $985,981 in the United States, with $79,019 pre-sales revenue coming from Canada.

“Kalki 2898 AD” features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani in key roles. The film hits theatres on June 27. (Agencies)

