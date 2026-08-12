Kamal Haasan Hails Tamil Thai Vazhthu Resolution, Backs State Rights

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's unanimous resolution mandating that the State Song, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, be sung first at government events, educational institutions and other public functions across the state.

Haasan, who is also the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, described the move as "heartening and commendable" and called for the state to continue its approach of standing firm on its rights and cultural identity.

Reacting to the resolution on X, Haasan wrote, "It is heartening and commendable that the Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution stating that the invocation to Tamil Thaai should be sung first at government events; this trend of not yielding state rights must continue."

The resolution, passed on August 10, reaffirms a practice that dates back to a government order issued in 1970. It also follows the official recognition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu as Tamil Nadu's State Song in 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also welcomed the resolution, saying it reflected the importance of Tamil language, culture and civilisation. Thanking political parties for their unanimous support, Vijay said, "Tamil is not merely a language; it is a thought-culture-civilisation, and moreover, Tamil is our life; Tamil is our emotion--this is what our Tamil Nadu government has fully realised." (ANI)

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