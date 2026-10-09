Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 3’ makers release new poster

The makers of ace director Shankar's 'Indian 3', the third Instalment in the popular 'Indian' franchise, featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Thursday, released a poster from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs, even as sources confirmed to IANS that post production work on the film was now going on at a brisk pace.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a new poster of the upcoming instalment and wrote, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode."

Sources confirmed to IANS that post production was now in full swing as a considerable portion of the third instalment had been shot during the making of the second instalment itself. (IANS)

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