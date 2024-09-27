Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ can release but with certain cuts: Central Board of Film Certification to Bombay HC

There is good news for those waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency” to release in theatres. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is ready to release “Emergency” - Kangana’s directorial feature but with some cuts.

The CBFC has informed the Bombay High Court that its revising committee has suggested some cuts for the film before it releases in theatres. The CBFC on Thursday responded to a plea filed by co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, which alleged that the CBFC was “illegally” and “arbitrarily” withholding certification for the film.

“Emergency” has been directed and co-produced by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who plays the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. The movie was scheduled to release on September 6, but ran into trouble after complaints of historical inaccuracies and misrepresenting the Sikh community.

After the lawyer representing Zee Entertainment sought time to take instructions to decide whether the cuts should be made, a bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh P Pooniwalla posted further hearings for Monday, September 30.

Earlier, the high court had directed CBFC to decide on the film by September 25 on the release of the film, stating that the delay in certification restricts freedom of expression. The court asked CBFC to ‘not sit on the fence’ as the delay led to the financial burden on the producers.

The petitioner, during an earlier hearing, had contended a “political angle” that the Haryana elections were the reason for the delay in the release of the certification, citing “larger interests” of the party.

“They (ruling party BJP) are willing to displease the sitting MP (Ranaut, who is a co-producer and represents the Mandi constituency in Lok Sabha) to appease a particular section of the society… Here is a film that is anti-Sikh as per some groups. Then who will be responsible for releasing an anti-Sikh movie? It will be the CBFC, which is the executive. So, some members of the community will say we will not vote for the ruling party in the coming Haryana elections,” the petitioner’s lawyer had submitted.

“You mean to say the political party is ruling against its own member of Parliament?” the bench had asked, to which the petitioner responded in the affirmative and sought an urgent decision.

On Thursday, as the hearing on the plea began, Justice Colabawalla told advocate Abhinav Chandrachud representing CBFC, “Give us some good news.” Chandrachud responded that the Board has decided and suggested some cuts to the film and if they are made, the film can be released.

Advocate Sharan Jagtiani, on behalf of the petitioner, sought time to take instructions to decide whether the cuts could be made to the film. (Agencies)

