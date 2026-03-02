Karan Aujla kicks off P-POP CULTURE India Tour with grand Delhi show

The wait was worth it for fans in the national capital as Punjabi singer Karan Aujla began his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a grand show in New Delhi.

Aujla opened his India tour with a high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where more than 75,000 fans gathered to watch him live. The singer made a dramatic entry by zip-lining above the crowd while performing his song “On Top.”

Throughout the concert, Aujla performed several of his popular tracks, keeping the crowd on their feet. Fans sang along and cheered as the singer delivered a power-packed set to kick off his India tour.

After the show, Aujla also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of the concert with fans. Along with the pictures, the ‘Winning Speech’ hitmaker wrote a caption that read, “Does this look sold out to you ?DELHI SHUTDOWN.” Ahead of the concert, Karan Aujla also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sharing a video from their meeting on Instagram, the Chief Minister spoke about the singer’s influence and Delhi’s growing cultural scene.

“Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don’t just perform they move generations. And Delhi? We’re not just part of the culture. We’re shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter,” she wrote.

The New Delhi concert was organised and promoted by Team Innovation. The P-POP CULTURE tour is part of Aujla’s global tour, which started in Abu Dhabi in late 2025. The tour also includes shows in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India. (ANI)

