Karan Johar lauds ‘Homebound’ director Neeraj Ghaywan after Oscars nomination miss

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed mutual admiration for each other over the journey of ‘Homebound’, even as the film missed out on a nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 98th Oscars were announced on Thursday, where ‘Homebound’ failed to secure a spot in the International Feature Film category.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the film’s producer Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for director Neeraj Ghaywan and wrote, “Proud!!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!”

In a swift response, the filmmaker also expressed deep gratitude and added, “Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you!”

‘Homebound’, which had been considered a strong contender amid early buzz and much critical acclaim, was absent from the final list of nominees announced on Thursday. It was shortlisted under the International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia. (ANI)

Also Read: Chris Pratt: Wanted to be called Christo