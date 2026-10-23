Karan Johar opens up about his love life on 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his love life. He expressed his wish to find a partner with whom he can share life's everyday moments, celebrate his achievements, and raise his children together.

During an episode of his chat show 'Koffee With Karan 9,' Karan spoke about his hopes for companionship while engaging in a conversation with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The discussion took an interesting turn when Vijay asked Karan what he wished to manifest in his life. Before answering, the filmmaker invited Vijay to share his own wish. The 'Dear Comrade' actor spoke about his relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna, saying, "I'm going to hold Rashmika's hand, and you know with me she's safe."

Vijay then asked Karan to share his own wish while sitting on the iconic couch of the celebrity chat show. Responding candidly, Karan said he hoped to find someone with whom he could build a meaningful relationship, although he felt marriage might not be a practical possibility for him. "I would like to have a partner. I would like to be in a relationship. Marriage, I think, technically may not be a possibility," he said.

Explaining what he expected from a relationship, Karan said he wanted someone with whom he could share the little details of his day, celebrate life's important moments and experience a sense of belonging. He also expressed his wish for a partner who would share parenting responsibilities for his twins, Yash and Roohi.

"So somebody who can share the nothings of my day with, something who I can celebrate the somethings of my life with, someone who can be an equal parent to my twins who are now ten, and somebody who I can call mine and yet feel loved and respected and also complete my life with me," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Restored version of Pakeezah sells out in a single day at London Film Festival