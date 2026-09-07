Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar's last days, recalls his emotional confession after chemo

On the birth anniversary of his late father, filmmaker and producer Yash Johar, Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane and remembered the man who continues to hold a special place in his heart. Sharing cherished memories of his father, Karan recalled his warmth, humour, kindness and the invaluable life lessons he passed on to him.

The text on the image read, "I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)...I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion). My father looked at me perplexed and asked, "Beta...yeh kya hai...?"

"With pride, as if I had conquered Bond Street itself - I said "Papa yeh Burberry hai!" He took a deep Punjabi breath and said "Beta yeh Burberry nahi...Bahut buri hai..." I was shattered and then almost immediately burstout laughing! That was my father - rooted, basic and very very funny..."

Karan Johar added, "He was also my biggest fan. Even when I looked like I had eaten an entire country and was trying for over an hour to zip myself into very stretched pants, he would say "puppy fat hai...chala jayega..." And then on many occasions he would say, "Tu itna handsome hai - hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi seekhta?!" (IANS)

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu reveals the story behind casting Preity Zinta as an undercover agent in 'VIBE'